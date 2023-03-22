The New American Interviews | Beyond the Cover

Growing numbers of Americans are waking up to the fact that their freedoms are being diminished and that they need to become involved in the freedom movement before it is too late. This great awakening includes everyday Americans, opinion influencers, and experts in various fields. The awakening also includes many of those who have been interviewed by The New American, sometimes on multiple occasions. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit talked with senior editor Veronika Kyrylenko about the interviews she has been doing for the magazine. She pointed in particular to Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Naomi Wolf as examples of interviewees who not only have something important to say but who have re-evaluated some of what they previously believed based on their pursuit of the truth and have become influential voices in the freedom movement.

