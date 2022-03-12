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Joe Biden is not Commander in Chief.
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104 views • March 12, 2022
Joe Biden is not Commander in Chief. We look at several reasons that may be proof that he is the president but does not have control of the United States military. We of course also take a look at the developments today that happened in the United Nations regarding the Russians accusations. The United States allegedly owns bioweapon labs in Ukraine. We have seen a similar circumstance in recent history when America said that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. We then went into Iraq and tore the country apart and in addition killed and injured many soldiers. O.J. Simpson also gives his perspective on the propaganda that is happening on the war in Ukraine. We talk about these subjects and also more in this latest episode.
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Credits:
Victoria Nuland announces the U.S. is working with Ukraine to prevent biological research facilities from falling into Russian hands.
https://rumble.com/vwuyv1-55192573.html
The Russian Federation to the UN just reported that the United States has been funding gain of function research in Ukraine.
TheStormHasArrived17
Here is the United States response to Russia’s allegations.
Chief Nerd
Resurfaced Tape Shows Obama Regime’s Nuland Plotting Ukraine Coup With Biden’s Help – ‘F**k The EU’
https://rumble.com/vwwrnk-resurfaced-tape-shows-obama-regimes-nuland-plotting-ukraine-coup-with-biden.html
(2014) Clinton spokesperson, Jen Psaki, explains the leaked call discussing a coup in Ukraine.
https://rumble.com/vx3uov-2014-clinton-spokesperson-jen-psaki-explains-the-leaked-call-discussing-a-c.html
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
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TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
X22 Report Official
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Breaking911
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Richard Citizen Journalist
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anon_fa_mous
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il Donaldo Trumpo
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The Awakened Species
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Ezra A. Cohen
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Palubulletin Telegram links:
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https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
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Credits:
Victoria Nuland announces the U.S. is working with Ukraine to prevent biological research facilities from falling into Russian hands.
https://rumble.com/vwuyv1-55192573.html
The Russian Federation to the UN just reported that the United States has been funding gain of function research in Ukraine.
TheStormHasArrived17
Here is the United States response to Russia’s allegations.
Chief Nerd
Resurfaced Tape Shows Obama Regime’s Nuland Plotting Ukraine Coup With Biden’s Help – ‘F**k The EU’
https://rumble.com/vwwrnk-resurfaced-tape-shows-obama-regimes-nuland-plotting-ukraine-coup-with-biden.html
(2014) Clinton spokesperson, Jen Psaki, explains the leaked call discussing a coup in Ukraine.
https://rumble.com/vx3uov-2014-clinton-spokesperson-jen-psaki-explains-the-leaked-call-discussing-a-c.html
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
X22 Report Official
https://t.me/realx22report
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
JovanHuttonPulitzer
https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
JuliansRum
https://t.me/juliansrumchannel
Brian Cates - Political Columnist
https://t.me/drawandstrikechannel
Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
Paul Serran
https://t.me/PaulSerranchannel
anon_fa_mous
https://t.me/anon_fa_mous
il Donaldo Trumpo
https://t.me/RealDonaldoTrumpo
The Awakened Species
https://t.me/awakenedspecies
KanekoaTheGreat
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat
Ezra A. Cohen
https://t.me/EzraACohen
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