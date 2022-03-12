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Joe Biden is not Commander in Chief.
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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104 views • March 12, 2022
Joe Biden is not Commander in Chief. We look at several reasons that may be proof that he is the president but does not have control of the United States military. We of course also take a look at the developments today that happened in the United Nations regarding the Russians accusations. The United States allegedly owns bioweapon labs in Ukraine. We have seen a similar circumstance in recent history when America said that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. We then went into Iraq and tore the country apart and in addition killed and injured many soldiers. O.J. Simpson also gives his perspective on the propaganda that is happening on the war in Ukraine. We talk about these subjects and also more in this latest episode.

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Credits:

Victoria Nuland announces the U.S. is working with Ukraine to prevent biological research facilities from falling into Russian hands.
https://rumble.com/vwuyv1-55192573.html

The Russian Federation to the UN just reported that the United States has been funding gain of function research in Ukraine.
TheStormHasArrived17

Here is the United States response to Russia’s allegations.
Chief Nerd

Resurfaced Tape Shows Obama Regime’s Nuland Plotting Ukraine Coup With Biden’s Help – ‘F**k The EU’
https://rumble.com/vwwrnk-resurfaced-tape-shows-obama-regimes-nuland-plotting-ukraine-coup-with-biden.html

(2014) Clinton spokesperson, Jen Psaki, explains the leaked call discussing a coup in Ukraine.

https://rumble.com/vx3uov-2014-clinton-spokesperson-jen-psaki-explains-the-leaked-call-discussing-a-c.html

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Keywords
democratspoliticsmilitaryrussiabidenrepublicanukrainebombingbioweaponsunited-nationsjoe-bidenbiolabs
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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