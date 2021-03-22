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Our Awesome God Proves Faithful TODAY! See for yourself! Watch "Mully" for free! (Link in Notes)
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40 views • March 22, 2021
Watch Free Here! https://mcfus.org/
Mully Children’s Family is more than a nonprofit organization for children in need—it’s a FAMILY. And we believe every child has value. We provide basic essentials, education, and spiritual enrichment to thousands of vulnerable children in a family environment.
We reach out to our friends and neighbors through advocacy and disaster relief.
And we provide for our future with financial sustainability projects.
The example of Christ’s love compels us to save children’s lives and help them toward a brighter future.
Mully Children’s Family is more than a nonprofit organization for children in need—it’s a FAMILY. And we believe every child has value. We provide basic essentials, education, and spiritual enrichment to thousands of vulnerable children in a family environment.
We reach out to our friends and neighbors through advocacy and disaster relief.
And we provide for our future with financial sustainability projects.
The example of Christ’s love compels us to save children’s lives and help them toward a brighter future.
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