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No other god matters
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50 views • August 23, 2022
Another "repaired" classic, this one from the 80s.
While repairing classic tunes, remember that such freedom to repair such things comes with many other freedoms in YHWH's "perfect law of liberty" when we become "repairers of the breach" first. (Ref. I saiah 58:12) So please help us share His joyful news about His "Government Built On LOVE" in any ways that you can !!!
Clean MP3 copies of just the audios of many of our "repaired" tunes are available for the asking.
Get both our snail and email addresses at www.bcmin.us and let us know your interests and how we can help you, or how you might want to work with us in some way!
Also...
If you have great sounding songs that glorify YHWH, let us know, and perhaps we can work them into our shows or maybe we can post them for you too if they are of good quality and biblically sound !!! 🤗
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