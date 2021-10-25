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David Icke - El Amor Propio de La Minoría Destruirá la Tiranía Global
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121 views • October 25, 2021
DECLARACIÓN DE INTENCIONES de DAVID ICKE, experto conocedor de los planes de quienes desde su ingente codicia tratan de hacer negocio con un perfecto pretexto sanitario. Sin embargo, han tenido un error de cálculo: nunca creyeron que una parte nada desdeñable de la población mundial se preocuparía por averiguar cuanto se oculta detrás de toda esta farsa. Ahora son millones de personas en todo el mundo que conocen EL NEGOCIO de unas pocas familias
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