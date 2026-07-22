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Iranian Arash flocked to attack Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain!
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched an attack with its new drones in the 20th phase of Operation Saegeh this morning, July 21, 2026, against important US military facilities in Bahrain according to a report by the news agency Fars, as quoted by Al Jazeera. Tasnim also shared details that the Arash kamikaze drones of the Iranian Army (Artesh), launched in several successive waves, targeted the US military airbase of Sheikh Isa one of the most important facilities of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and a key center for air operations and drone control. According to the Iranian army, the Arash drones targeted US troop deployment facilities at the base, as part of a series of operations also known as Operation "Lightning." At the Sheikh Isa base, strategic radar sites belonging to US forces were targeted by drones in several stages. New satellite images are expected to emerge soon if the damage is confirmed.

Also in Bahrain, IRGC confirmed that cruise missiles destroyed Amazon's data center infrastructure, in retaliation for the US attack on a civilian site in Darkhovin – Fars News reported. Tehran asserted that the drone attacks on US bases in the Gulf States were a form of defensive action and a direct response to the US airstrikes that hit southern Iran, where the US is currently deploying additional military assets to the Middle East, including fighter jets and refueling aircraft. In the past 24 hours, four bases in Bahrain, five bases in Kuwait, and two bases in Jordan were targeted by missile and drone attacks by the Iranian Armed Forces.

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