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White House Asked If US Would Consider Opening Border With Canada For Summer Tourism
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100 views • June 05, 2021
A journalist asked Jen Psaki, about opening the border with Canada for summer tourism. I wouldn't normally watch this trash, but I wanted to see what kind of babble would she have to say answering this question. As I waited for the answer I scanned through the comments, and someone is wide awake, for they said, 'and the southern border is wide open'! Question answered! Leftie governments are on a power trip to control the masses!!
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