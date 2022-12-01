Miles Guo: War is Taiwan's fate

https://gnews.org/articles/548615
Summary：On Nov. 27th in a live broadcast, Miles Guo talked about current situation in Taiwan. He said War is Taiwan's fate. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would manipulate Taiwan's local elections at any cost. There are traitors to Taiwan in the Democratic Progressive Party. The latest election result will increase Xi's confidence to invade Taiwan, which is bad for the island but good for the destruction of the CCP
