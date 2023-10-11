Create New Account
CEASE AND DESIST-CEPTION James O'Keefe's lawyer responds to Cease and Desist letter with his own
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

O'Keefe Media Group


Oct 10, 2023


CEASE AND DESIST-CEPTION: James O'Keefe's lawyer responds to Cease and Desist letter from ‘Protect Democracy’ et al with letter of his own - which we are also publishing. We will not let lawfare silence our journalism at OMG.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rV3Bwf5a1ks

