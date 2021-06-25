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Lying coward Mike Pence is "PROUD" of his Jan 6th "inaction" which doomed our Republic
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201 views • June 25, 2021
Short clips from former Vice President Mike Pence's June 24th, 2021 speech at the Reagan Library. He makes Benedict Arnold look good!
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