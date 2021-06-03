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Love is what makes this priest willing to call out unfaithful bishops, even the Pope
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101 views • June 03, 2021
Father Francis Gloudeman from Ontario, California talks with John-Henry about the need for the laity to reject "disobedient shepherds," and to stand with those priests who remain faithful to Jesus Christ.
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