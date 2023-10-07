***NOTE: Beryl: 8658. tarshish

Brown-Driver-BriggsI. תַּרְשִׁישׁ noun masculine a precious stone, perhaps yellow jasper, or other GOLD-coloured stone -- reminiscent of the gold made Menorah!! Confirmation! Amen!!







THE MENORAH, EZEKIEL'S WHEELS, ALEPH-TAV/THE GODHEAD, TWO WITNESSES, 24 ELDERS, AND THE ENTIRE BRIDEhttps://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/the-menorah-ezekiel-s-wheels-aleph-tav-the-godhead-two-witnesses-24-elders-and-the-entire-bride







________________________________________________













TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)





(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]

REVELATION 22:17







