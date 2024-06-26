John A McDonald - Liberal Arrogance - Mexico Violence

Sir John Macdonald





Sir John Macdonald (born January 11, 1815, Glasgow, Scotland—died June 6, 1891, Ottawa, Ontario, Dominion of Canada) was the first prime minister of the Dominion of Canada (1867–73, 1878–91), who led Canada through its period of early growth. Though accused of devious and unscrupulous methods, he is remembered for his achievements.





https://www.britannica.com/biography/John-Alexander-Macdonald









Trudeau believes he's the chosen one





A good way to understand what drives Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a book written almost three decades ago by the great American conservative thinker Thomas Sowell titled, The Vision of the Anointed: Self-Congratulation as a Basis for Social Policy .





Obviously, Sowell wasn’t writing about Trudeau — but he was writing about the contemporary liberal mindset of politicians like Trudeau.





In a Canadian context, this is not a new observation.





The first time I wrote about it was in a 2015 column, “Trudeau, the anointed one,” a month after he won the election that brought him to power.





https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/other/goldstein-trudeau-believes-hes-the-chosen-one/ar-BB1n2RIA









Arrogant Liberals defeating themselves





The federal Liberals consider themselves to be Canada’s natural governing party and, in some ways, they are.





In Canada’s 157 years as a nation on July 1 — the Liberals have been in power for 60% of the time; 69% since 1900.





But their electoral success has bred a certain arrogance within them, leading to a deafness of tone by which they often defeat themselves.





https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/other/editorial-arrogant-liberals-defeating-themselves/ar-BB1oSTBu









Mexico crime: Could this become the bloodiest year on record?





https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-53332756









Mexican candidate assassinations hit grim record ahead of Sunday's election





Mexico's election is now the bloodiest in its modern history after a candidate running for local office in central Puebla state was murdered on Friday at a political rally, taking the number of assassinated candidates to 37 ahead of Sunday's vote.





https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexican-candidate-assassinations-hit-grim-record-ahead-sundays-election-2024-06-01/









Why White Liberals Are So Unwilling to Recognize Their Own Racism





https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/08/white-liberal-racism-why-progressives-are-unable-to-see-their-own-bigotry.html









Canada at a crossroads: Understanding the shifting sands of immigration attitudes





https://theconversation.com/canada-at-a-crossroads-understanding-the-shifting-sands-of-immigration-attitudes-232579









“War on white America”: Influential Texas group hosting pro-Christian nationalism conference





https://www.texastribune.org/2024/06/12/true-texas-project-conference-christian-nationalism/









Mass Migration Transforms Britain





UK transformed without public consent





We published an important briefing paper this week that took a further look at the impact of two decades of massive, uncontrolled immigration.





https://www.migrationwatchuk.org/news/2021/09/03/mass-migration-transforms-britain















