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⛔TOP 10 Expensive cities to rent in Canada ⛔
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9 views • December 04, 2019
Once again, Toronto took the top spot for the most expensive rent in the country. One bedroom rent grew 2.2% to $2,350, while two bedrooms stayed flat at $3,000.
In Vancouver, one bedroom rent saw a 1.4% increase to $2,200 and two bedrooms fell 1.2% to $3,190.
Burnaby, BC, saw one bedroom rent climb 1.2% to $1,750 and two bedrooms increased 1.3% to $2,330. PadMapper notes that on a year over year basis, one bedroom rent is up 10% in the city.
In Vancouver, one bedroom rent saw a 1.4% increase to $2,200 and two bedrooms fell 1.2% to $3,190.
Burnaby, BC, saw one bedroom rent climb 1.2% to $1,750 and two bedrooms increased 1.3% to $2,330. PadMapper notes that on a year over year basis, one bedroom rent is up 10% in the city.
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