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Israeli Green Pass - The Fine Print
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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250 views • June 02, 2021
This is an update to the video "COVID vaccine || Israel's Outcry to the World" with Ilana Rachel Daniel.

The video we posted a few weeks ago regarding Israel's Green Pass needs to be partly rectified. So here is the rest of the story to consider to give us the whole picture, thanks to Mike from "On Point Preparedness".

Things are still very bad in Israel, but giving only part of the truth can be misleading.

* Source: On Point Preparedness - https://www.youtube.com/c/OnPointPreparedness/videos

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

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This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy