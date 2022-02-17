Chinese Military-Linked Firm Gathers American DNA, Provides COVID Tests

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there is an alarming trend—recently reported on by China economics professor Dr. Antonio Graceffo—of firms linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) heavily investing in U.S. biopharm and genomics companies. The connection between this and the CCP’s research to develop bioweapons is a cause of major national security concern.
Recently, a CCP-linked company sought ownership of a fertility clinic, located within driving distance of six American military bases—a place many U.S. soldiers and spouses would likely attend for fertility, paternity testing, etc. I asked Graceffo what the CCP would do with the DNA of American soldiers.
Graceffo is a contributor to The Epoch Times and the author of “Beyond the Belt and Road: China’s Global Expansion.”