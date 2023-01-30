Nicotine Antidote to Cov19 Synthetic Venom. Plandemic Answer! TheDrArdisShow.com

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Why Nicotine Works for Cov19. Cov19 is Venoms. All about Synthetic Venom Peptides and Nicotine Receptors. Bioweapon antidotes.
FULL SHOW: FOC Show: Answer to Pandemic | Dr. Ardis; Dr. Tenpenny; Lori Gregory; Dr. Ben Marble, Nov 2022. https://rumble.com/v1ufxwe-foc-show-answer-to-pandemic-dr.-ardis-dr.-tenpenny-lori-gregory-dr.-ben-mar.html
MIRROR: Dr. 'Bryan Ardis' "Nicotine Gum STOPS 'Covid-19', The Answer To The 'Covid-19' Pandemic". https://rumble.com/v1vtdy4-dr.-bryan-ardis-nicotine-gum-stops-covid-19-the-answer-to-the-covid-19-pand.html
Flyover Conservatives Channel
https://rumble.com/c/FlyoverConservatives