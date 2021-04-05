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Happy Birthday too Mee. 5th April 2021 Birthday Message (part of it)
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21 views • April 12, 2021
sharing part of a video I did on my birthday few days ago. Got to do a little celebration before our Volcano erupted. This should be my final birthday so Im counting my days to go home to heaven. The Satanic New World Order is here and I will not submit to it to buy, sell, travel, work or get healthcare, so life is over. I will continue to walk by faith until God calls me home, dead or alive. Im excited as everyday from now could be the day. As the devil seeks to take over the world like the days of Noah, all opposition will be removed, made to suffer or killed. Those not removed are sealed and protected by God to behold Jesus' second coming.
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