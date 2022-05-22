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Jair Bolsonaro Says Brazil Will NOT Sign Globalist WHO Pandemic Treaty 👍🤩😎
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140 views • May 22, 2022

Jair Bolsonaro announced this week that Brazil will not turn over its sovereignty to the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO, led by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus failed repeatedly and pushed outright lies about the China Coronavirus pandemic in 2020. As The Gateway Pundit was first to report back in March 2020, Dr. Tedros claimed COVID had a mortality rate for those who caught the virus of 3.4%, causing a global panic. This proved to be a ridiculous overestimation of the facts based on faulty calculations. We called him out in March 2020. Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/jair-bolsonaro-says-brazil-will-not-sign-globalist-pandemic-treaty/

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