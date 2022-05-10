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"ISAIAH 13, RUSSIA & WAR" - Refugees, Repayment & Why Judgement Comes
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790 views • May 10, 2022
#AMERICA #RUSSIA #CHINA
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Russian invasion will "mirror" what U.S. occupations does in other nations. Word of warning about sexual immorality- Do not let your body carry you to judgement. If anyone offers their body as a living sacrifice (Romans 12:1), that one receives the promise of Yah's covering and protection. True repentance is the covering of any nation but turning away from God leads to woe. Hear the words of the Lord.
READ THIS ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/06/isaiah-13-russia-war-december-10-2021/
PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
WAR, CONTAMINATION, CONQUEST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/11/russia-war-contamination-conquest/
POGROMS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/17/pogroms-in-america-july-17-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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Please read Rev 18, Jeremiah 50 and 51, and Isaiah 13, and ask the Lord to show you who He is talking about. I will add prophecy links to this comment later. God bless.
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Russian invasion will "mirror" what U.S. occupations does in other nations. Word of warning about sexual immorality- Do not let your body carry you to judgement. If anyone offers their body as a living sacrifice (Romans 12:1), that one receives the promise of Yah's covering and protection. True repentance is the covering of any nation but turning away from God leads to woe. Hear the words of the Lord.
READ THIS ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/06/isaiah-13-russia-war-december-10-2021/
PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
WAR, CONTAMINATION, CONQUEST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/11/russia-war-contamination-conquest/
POGROMS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/17/pogroms-in-america-july-17-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
Please read Rev 18, Jeremiah 50 and 51, and Isaiah 13, and ask the Lord to show you who He is talking about. I will add prophecy links to this comment later. God bless.
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