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New Audio Revealed of Biden Families Business Partners Worrying About THIS Story
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153 views • November 08, 2020
WATCH: New audio revealed tonight of the Biden family's business partners discussing how Joe Biden's China pay-to-play scandal would "blow up" if the American people found out.
"If somebody comes out now and verifies the story it blows up big time."
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The Trump War Room is managed by the #TeamTrump 2020 campaign and is dedicated to highlighting President Trump's accomplishments and #PromiseMadePromiseKept! #MAGA #KeepAmericaGreat
That's not all though. The Trump War Room also fights back against the #FakeNews and highlights the outrageous socialist policies Democrats are pushing.
Follow the Trump War Room’s other social media accounts for the latest updates on the media’s partisan attacks and President Trump’s winning, America-First Agenda.
Trump War Room on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom
Trump War Room on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trumpwarroom/
Make sure you're ready for the 2020 election by getting the latest Team Trump swag here: https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/
"If somebody comes out now and verifies the story it blows up big time."
********
The Trump War Room is managed by the #TeamTrump 2020 campaign and is dedicated to highlighting President Trump's accomplishments and #PromiseMadePromiseKept! #MAGA #KeepAmericaGreat
That's not all though. The Trump War Room also fights back against the #FakeNews and highlights the outrageous socialist policies Democrats are pushing.
Follow the Trump War Room’s other social media accounts for the latest updates on the media’s partisan attacks and President Trump’s winning, America-First Agenda.
Trump War Room on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom
Trump War Room on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trumpwarroom/
Make sure you're ready for the 2020 election by getting the latest Team Trump swag here: https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/
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