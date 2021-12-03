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Dr. Sam White Free Speech Win -Dec 3 2021
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20 views • December 26, 2021
MIRRORED from https://www.freedomsphoenix.com/News/316877-2021-12-09-dr-s-white-free-speech-win-dec-3-2021.htm?EdNo=001
A great day for free speech. Dr White, is a young and principled GP who could not simply stand by and 'follow orders' which he could not reconcile with his hippocratic oath to 'do no harm'. After resigning from his GP post several months ago because he disagreed how Covid patients were being treated, he began to post on social media. He was then, after he ceased working, censured by his professional body, the General Medical Council and put under a legal order not to further post his views. A high court appeal has just ruled that all limitations must be immediately lifted on his inalienable right to free speech.
A great day for free speech. Dr White, is a young and principled GP who could not simply stand by and 'follow orders' which he could not reconcile with his hippocratic oath to 'do no harm'. After resigning from his GP post several months ago because he disagreed how Covid patients were being treated, he began to post on social media. He was then, after he ceased working, censured by his professional body, the General Medical Council and put under a legal order not to further post his views. A high court appeal has just ruled that all limitations must be immediately lifted on his inalienable right to free speech.
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