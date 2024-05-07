Part 5 - MagPul X22 Backpacker - AmbGun 10/22 Takedown Project

AmbGun “10/22 Takedown Build Series in Shorts”

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/backpackrifle/takedown22lr





Rifle stock for the AmbGun 10/22 takedown project.





Since I wanted the takedown package to be able to easily slip in and out of a scabbard, I bypassed the rubber over molded Hogue stock.





Given my mountain bike emphasis on bulk and weight, I chose the MagPul X22 Backpacker which is 12 ounces lighter than the Hogue and a whopping 21 ounces lighter than MagPul’s X22 Hunter.





The Backpacker features storage for 3 ten round mags. And some o-ring sealed storage in the grip that’ll hold a really small tourniquet, water purification tablets, or some Skittles. The stock has holes ready for QD sling inserts and while I'm a huge advocate for shooter’s aid sling, I'll leave them unfilled…saving weight and saving $70 for the MagPul Type 1 and Type 2 inserts…four fucking QD inserts that cost almost as much as the stock. Wow.





No stock mounting screws included in the Magpul kit or with the Ruger barrel…another week waiting for a stupid screw. The Brownells receiver thoughtfully included the stock screw for its side of things.





So if You're following along with your own build, get some receiver cross pins and an extra stock screw.





The X22 Backpacker DOES include an elevated cheek riser/storage cover for those who go with optics. The way that the receiver stock and barrel stock link up is beautiful and keeps receiver and barrel from banging together in a backpack. The rubber buttstock pad and angled toe remind me of the MFT Battlelink stock that I like so much.





A terrific takedown stock design, just keep in mind that MSRP will be almost $200 if you want ambi QD inserts.