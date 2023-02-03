Five Emerging Existential Threats

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At any given moment in American history, we have been faced with one or two imminent existential threats. In 2023, we are already facing several and more are emerging, jumping from "major" threats to truly becoming risks to our very existence.
We've already been living through the universal vaccination programs, massive food shortages, open borders, stolen elections, and a few other massive challenges that are all in motion to take down this nation and subjugate what's left of the world. Now, we're seeing at least five more threats emerging in 2023 that are in the process of elevating.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into these threats. None of these are new, but they are all reaching the tipping point at which they accelerate exponentially. They are:
Today's episode brought to you by https://ourgoldguy.com/ira