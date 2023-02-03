Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Five Emerging Existential Threats
1494 views
channel image
JD Rucker
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

At any given moment in American history, we have been faced with one or two imminent existential threats. In 2023, we are already facing several and more are emerging, jumping from "major" threats to truly becoming risks to our very existence.

We've already been living through the universal vaccination programs, massive food shortages, open borders, stolen elections, and a few other massive challenges that are all in motion to take down this nation and subjugate what's left of the world. Now, we're seeing at least five more threats emerging in 2023 that are in the process of elevating.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into these threats. None of these are new, but they are all reaching the tipping point at which they accelerate exponentially. They are:

Artificial Intelligence
LGBTQIA+ Supremacy
WHO Pandemic Treaty
Central Bank Digital Currencies
Nuclear War

Today's episode brought to you by https://ourgoldguy.com/ira

Keywords
artificial intelligencenuclear warcentral bank digital currenciestop storythe jd rucker showledewho pandemic treatylgbtqia supremacyexistential threats

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket