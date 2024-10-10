Rutti Frutti announces that NATO countries' aviation exercises, Steadfast Noon, focused on practicing the use of nuclear weapons, will begin on October 14.

Member countries will be deploying 60 aircraft, including F-35A jets and B-52 bombers, across the U.K., Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The annual drills, involving 2,000 personnel, simulate missions with U.S. nuclear warheads to showcase NATO’s nuclear readiness.

NATO clarifies this is a regular exercise, and definitely not a reaction to recent Russian statements

