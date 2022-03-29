【Ukraine Rescue】the Rescue Operation Changed People’s Perception of Chinese People

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/27/2022 Sarah: Our NFSC rescue team is the only Asian organization to actually conduct a large-scale rescue operation at this camp. We respect human rights, humanity and life, and are generally appreciated by the international community. This rescue operation not only saved the image of Chinese people, but also saved the image of Asians who look a lot like us.