VLOG Excerpt | Nov 15th, 2022

Topics Covered:
• Going from macro to micro this year – the reset of our physical
• We are the technology; hypercube technology
• The return of the Cosmic Father
• How energy moves is changing – sine and cosine waves as an analogy– they were divergent – coming into complementary balance to dance cohesively
• The closing out of extreme polarity
• Is the in between states of polarity shades of gray?
• The nature of polarity is the contrast of many shades.
• The movement of energy that is the Cosmic Father
• The motion of the masculine principle • Stimulates deeper rapid clearing
• Emotions – energy in motion
• Are ‘emotions’ feminine and mental body ‘masculine’ ?
