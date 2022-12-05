VLOG Excerpt | Nov 15th, 2022

Topics Covered:

• Going from macro to micro this year – the reset of our physical

• We are the technology; hypercube technology

• The return of the Cosmic Father

• How energy moves is changing – sine and cosine waves as an analogy– they were divergent – coming into complementary balance to dance cohesively

• The closing out of extreme polarity

• Is the in between states of polarity shades of gray?

• The nature of polarity is the contrast of many shades.

• The movement of energy that is the Cosmic Father

• The motion of the masculine principle • Stimulates deeper rapid clearing

• Emotions – energy in motion

• Are ‘emotions’ feminine and mental body ‘masculine’ ?

View more at www.MoonOros.One



