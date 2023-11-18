Israel orders hospital evacuation: Al Shifa patients and medical staff forced to leave

At least 7-thousand people working and sheltering at the Al Shifa hospital complex in northern Gaza have been ordered to leave by Israeli forces. Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing the Al Shifa hospital compound, after being ordered to leave by Israel's military. More than 300 patients are heading to southern Gaza WITHOUT the help of ambulances. Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar has more.

The Israelis are just disgusting, they are even surpassing their own low standards in this campaign....



Mirrored -