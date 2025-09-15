BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Another Church Burning In Canada with Fred & Alvina Thunderchild
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
10 views • 1 day ago

*Donate to help us make more shows at http://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*


In this heartfelt episode, we sit down with Fred & Alvina Thunderchild whose church was tragically destroyed by arson. Their story is not only one of loss—but of faith, forgiveness, and resilience.


👉 In this video, you’ll hear:


The harrowing account of the fire and its aftermath.


How their church had already become a pillar of hope, serving food and clothing to those in need.


The forgiveness and grace Fred & Alvina extend—even to those who may have set the blaze.


Why church burnings in Canada are part of a larger troubling trend and why awareness matters.


A powerful testimony of faith that “the cross still stands” and the conviction to rebuild.


This is a moving conversation that will stir your heart and challenge you to see how hope can rise from the ashes.


#FaithInCanada #churchburning #persecution #discrimination #crime #arson #canada #thunderchild #faytenetv


discriminationcrimecanadapersecutionarsonfaytenetvfaithincanadachurchburningthunderchild
