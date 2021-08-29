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For A Better Day - child smuggle, kidnap, rape, torture and murder: Pedophilia (censored by YouTube)
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2585 views • August 29, 2021
Our hearts are with Tim Bergling "Avicii", and with his family, who was left without him, for making this groundbreaking music video.
Our hearts are also with the countless children worldwide, who are subjected to pedophilia, which is just a cover term for Satanism.
Warm hugs and compassion
francmascarada=freemasquerade, btw
I hope you understand what that means
(freemasonry)
Edit: Share this long and wide! These are the events taking place in Medias-Sibiu Romania, it's all about the Johannis-Kovesi-Recorean-Velican child sex trafficking murder ring!!!
Additional names involved in it are: Roman, Secareanu, Knall, Radu and others
SHARE!!!
Our hearts are also with the countless children worldwide, who are subjected to pedophilia, which is just a cover term for Satanism.
Warm hugs and compassion
francmascarada=freemasquerade, btw
I hope you understand what that means
(freemasonry)
Edit: Share this long and wide! These are the events taking place in Medias-Sibiu Romania, it's all about the Johannis-Kovesi-Recorean-Velican child sex trafficking murder ring!!!
Additional names involved in it are: Roman, Secareanu, Knall, Radu and others
SHARE!!!
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