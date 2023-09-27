Judge Frees Pastor Artur Pawlowski: Sentenced To Time Served For Canadian Border Blockade Sermon

Canada’s Christians are standing up and refusing to bow to tyranny.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is here to talk about being bold in the face of government persecution.

The Canadian government wanted to put Pawlowski in jail for preaching a sermon to the Canadian truckers during the border blockade.

Even though many Canadians are winning in court cases, many are being made to sign gag orders so they cannot inspire more resistance to government mandates.

Canada is mimicking the totalitarian policies of communist China.

This is also not unlike 1930s Germany where Christians were targeted for standing up to the concentration of power.

We are watching a repetition of history and must not lose faith.

We must stand strong and have courage for our children.

We must defeat this evil and be uncompromising .

Pastor Artur is the first Canadian pastor to be arrested for preaching a sermon.

Now is the time to double down and speak out louder than before.



