© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 19, 2022
We are entering the 4th Industrial revolution – that’s what the World Economic Forum is telling us. And, the target is you, humanity. The transhumanism push aims to merge humanity with artificial intelligence. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the latest Executive Order signed by President Joe Biden to develop artificial intelligence that will ‘unlock the power of biological data,’ signaling a conceding alignment with the WEF’s agenda.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kq0dz-biden-executive-order-signals-alignment-with-wef.html