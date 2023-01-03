Alex Jones Full Show 1/2/23 with Owen Shroyer

https://www.infowarsstore.com/ Alex Jones Enters 2023 With Vital Message: “We Are Winning!” - FULL SHOW 1/2/23

Alex Jones delivers a powerful, positive message to Infowarriors to start off the new year! As guest host, Owen Shroyer presents video footage of Dr. Fauci from 2018 where he clearly states that gain of function research is beginning again under his leadership. Also, Jeff Younger joins Owen Shroyer live in studio to discuss how his son has been stolen from him by his ex-wife in a democrat supported attempt to groom the child for a transexual identity. Gerald Celente hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show.