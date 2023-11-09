Create New Account
Communist intellectual Antonio Gramsci at the Level of Marx and Lenin
Antonio Gramsci is described as a great communist intellectual who conceived of cultural Marxism in the 1920s. This April 2, 2019 video was put into limited state by YouTube with hours of its release so it must have struck a deep nerve. "The Godfather" Pete Papaherakles has written hundreds of articles for American Free Press and the Barnes Review.

communismmarxleninpete papaheraklesantonio gramsci

