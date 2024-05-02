Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
---
channel image
w₊w₊w＝？
33 Subscribers
132 views
Published Yesterday

今後6ヶ月

https://twitter.com/hii29227409/status/1785919674729021625?s=06


中東での式典

https://twitter.com/Kilch_Warrior/status/1781236953138000028


イラン、ホルムズ海峡の封鎖可能

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/7d11bca213a9e361057ae826eaaa354111574173



【今の行動が未来を決める】今、何をすべきでしょうか？

【イスラエル国民のパニック】

イランの攻撃を恐れて、イスラエル国防軍は「発電機を購入したり、食糧を備蓄したり、現金を手に入れたりする必要はない」と述べているが？

https://twitter.com/Safarnejad_IR/status/1776162459306356849


======================

https://twitter.com/yokuni77/status/1710818200206852124



Keywords
nwoww3ebs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket