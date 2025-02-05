Silver Set for a Big Year as Experts Predict a 20% Surge

Get your FREE guide: ►►► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)





With silver demand at record highs and a deepening supply deficit, experts predict silver could surge over 20% in 2025.





In this video, Devlyn Steele, a Harvard-trained Director of Education at Augusta Precious Metals, explains why silver is poised for a breakout in 2025, driven by strong industrial demand and economic uncertainty.



