Quo Vadis





Oct 1, 2022 In this video we share Modern Mystics on Russia, Chastisement and Conversion.





Since 1917 during her apparitions in Fatima, the Blessed Mother had stressed the need to pray for Russia at a time when Russians were noted to be religiously Orthodox.





It was only days later that the Bolsheviks overthrew the czarist rule and pave the way to communism.





Even during World War II which the Blessed Mother also accuratelly prophesied in Fatima, it was Hitler’s Germany, not Russia, which was the villain.





This gives us some hint that Russia has yet to play a bigger role than Ukraine invasion.





Despite some success favoring Ukraine in recent days, the Associated Press has reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists Wednesday to bolster his forces in Ukraine, a deeply unpopular move that sparked rare protests across the country, and led to almost 1,200 arrests.





“In his 14-minute nationally televised address, Putin also warned the West that he isn’t bluffing about using everything at his disposal to protect Russia; an apparent reference to his nuclear arsenal.





He has previously rebuked NATO countries for supplying weapons to Ukraine,” the A P also reported.





While the mystics say that the chastisements could no longer be averted, their severity could be lessened by prayers and conversion.





Certainly, these also require repentance from sins.





In regard to repentance, let me quote an explanation from Our Lord Jesus Christ as recorded by mystic Maria Valtorta on Nov. 2, 1944. (Valtorta’s writings were endorsed by St. Padre Pio.)





Our Lord said:





“Repent of your sins to be forgiven and to be ready for the Kingdom. Remove from yourselves the barrier of sin.





Each of you has his own.





Each has the one against the ten commandments of eternal salvation. Examine your consciences with sincerity and you will find your errors. Repent with sincere humility.





You must repent.





Not just with your mouths. You cannot laugh at or deceive God.





But repent with a firm will, that will make you change your ways of living and return to the Law of the Lord.





The Kingdom of Heaven is waiting for you.





Tomorrow.





“Tomorrow? you may ask.





Oh! The hour of God is always an early morrow, even when it comes at the end of a life as long as for the Patriarchs'.





Eternity does not use as a measure of time the slow flowing of a sand glass.





And the measures of time which you call days, months, years, centuries are but heartbeats of the Eternal Spirit that keeps you alive.





But your souls are eternal and you must adopt for your souls the same measure of time as your Creator does.





You must, therefore, say:





"'Tomorrow will be the day of my death".





No, not death for the faithful.





But the rest of expectation, waiting for the Messiah to open the gates of Heaven.“





Our Blessed Mother to Pedro Regis on September 17, 2022:





“Dear children, you are living in the time of the great spiritual battle.





The Devil is acting to keep you from the truth and to lead you into the darkness of sin.





Be attentive.





My Jesus expects much from you.





Give your best in the mission that the Lord has entrusted to you, and all will turn out well for you.





“Days will come when faith will be present in few hearts.





Listen to me.





Fight against the enemy.





I will be at your side.





When you feel the weight of the cross, call out for Jesus and He will be your help.





The true Church of my Jesus will be persecuted and ridiculed.





Those who love the truth will be judged and condemned, but do not retreat.





Victory will always be for my Jesus and His chosen ones.





Onward without fear!





I will pray to my Jesus for you.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.”





To support this page please visit the site below!





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/quovadis

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vPLRdV5CcY



