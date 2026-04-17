Democrats Prefer Socialism – Be Gay You Can Stay – Carney to Police Speech

New York City cannot afford any of Mamdani’s false promises





Free stuff: That’s essentially the topline argument for socialist policies.





In all fairness, it’s a pretty good one.

Who doesn’t like freebies?

Free food.

Free drinks.

Free gifts while supplies last.





https://nypost.com/2025/10/07/opinion/new-york-city-cannot-afford-any-of-mamdanis-false-promises/

NYC Mayor Mamdani further details city-run grocery stores, says it’s “time for a grand experiment”





New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani went to La Marqueta in East Harlem on Tuesday to further discuss his plans for a city-run grocery store.





His visit comes on the heels of his announcement over the weekend that La Marqueta will be the site of the first of five city-run grocery stores, with one set for each borough.





Mamdani pointed to the origins of La Marqueta itself, which was created 92 years ago by Fiorello LaGuardia, and was called an “experiment” at the time.





https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/mamdani-city-run-grocery-stores-how-they-will-work/

Amy Hamm: Carney’s grocery bribe a cynical ploy to buy voter support





On Feb. 12, Parliament passed Prime Minister Mark Carney’s “Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit,” which promises low-income Canadians a cheque in the spring, as well as ongoing quarterly payments to help put steaks back on their dinner tables. (We all know that steak is, now, practically a luxury product in this country .)





https://www.msn.com/en-ca/politics/government/amy-hamm-carney-s-grocery-bribe-a-cynical-ploy-to-buy-voter-support/ar-AA1WTouA

LA hotel leaders warn Mayor Bass’ $30 wage mandate is killing business ahead of World Cup, Olympics





Members of the Los Angeles hotel industry are “sounding alarm bells” as they struggle over a city-mandated minimum wage hike signed into law by Democratic Mayor Karen Bass. Industry leaders warn the policy could lead to a severe shortage of room availability just as the city prepares to take the world stage.





“We are absolutely sounding alarm bells. If the city doesn’t start working with the business community, by 2028, things will be very different in terms of room availability at hotels,” Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO of the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) told Fox News Digital Wednesday.





https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/la-hotel-leaders-warn-mayor-010020681.html

Legal advisers help migrants pose as gay to get asylum, undercover BBC investigation finds





A shadow industry of law firms and advisers is charging thousands of pounds to help migrants pretend to be gay in order to stay in the UK, the BBC has found.





In the first part of a major undercover investigation, we reveal how migrants whose visas are due to run out are being given fake cover stories and instructed in how to obtain fabricated evidence, including supporting letters, photographs and medical reports.





https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c937wldkkw8o

Amy Hamm: Oh great, Carney is giving the Anti-Hate Network a say over what speech to restrict





Not a day goes by that Prime Minister Mark Carney doesn’t further prove that he is cut from the same cloth as his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.





This was made evident last week when the federal government appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) to contest the decisions of two lower courts, which ruled that Trudeau’s 2022 invocation of the Emergencies Act was unlawful.





https://www.msn.com/en-ca/politics/government/amy-hamm-oh-great-carney-is-giving-the-anti-hate-network-a-say-over-what-speech-to-restrict/ar-AA1Zn0hH