Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why You Feel Awful When Taking Turpentine For Healing!
74 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago |

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Activated Charcoal Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/activatedcharcoal.html


Suppliers For The Water Distiller, Rebounder, Coffee For Enemas & Coffee Enema Kit Are Linked Below:


(USA) Water Distillers: https://amzn.to/3rQmntW

Rebounder - https://amzn.to/2Rp65K5

Enema Kits: Enema Kits - https://amzn.to/391twPm


(UK) Megahome Water Distiller, Stainless and White, Glass Jug - https://amzn.to/2QEMjoH

Megahome Water Distiller, Stainless and Black, Glass Jug - http://amzn.to/2iK9q5m

Mini Foldable Rebounder - https://amzn.to/2FoTQ9H

Enema Kits - https://amzn.to/3naDVNY


(Worldwide) H20 Labs Water Distiller - https://ebay.us/Pk9HR2


Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html


Why You Feel Awful When Taking Turpentine For Healing!


Are you someone who has begun your Turpentine healing journey and you are experiencing effects from consuming this that is just making you feel awful?


Also are you concerned that the Turpentine is harming you or it is dangerous and toxic and that is why it is making you feel awful? If you answer yes to these questions then make sure to watch this video from start to finish NOW!


Because in this video you will learn the reasons as to why you are feeling awful when taking Turpentine, why it's not actually the Turpentine in of itself that is causing these effects unless it is a toxic impure type of Turpentine, and what happens when you kill candida and parasites in terms of what they release, etc.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan

Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan

Check Out My Fitness Youtube Channel By Clicking Here: bit.ly/2gLRhTK


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
turpentineturpentine and sugarpure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine oildr jennifer daniels turpentineturpentine protocolturpentine parasiteshow to use turpentinehealing with turpentineturpentine candidaturpentine candida detoxturpentine candida cleanseturpentine candida overgrowth100 pure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine with sugarwhy you feel awful from taking turpentineturpentine detox symptomsturpentine die off symptomsturpentine feeling sickturpentine nausea

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket