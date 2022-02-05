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Gary Null explains stroke. Food that is health promoting should be part of the fix.
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63 views • February 05, 2022
Blood-thinning Nutrients- Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Coenzyme Q-10, L-carnitine, garlic, onions
Regular listeners of The Gary Null Show know that "an onion a day helps keep the stroke away." (The Gary Null Shows airs M-F noon eastern on Prn.live and under the livestream option on garynull.com. Also available as podcast.)
Regular listeners of The Gary Null Show know that "an onion a day helps keep the stroke away." (The Gary Null Shows airs M-F noon eastern on Prn.live and under the livestream option on garynull.com. Also available as podcast.)
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