Balance & Regulate Your Energy Before Burnout with Moving Meditations | Brandon Quinn | # 9

In our productivity and stimulant driven society, managing the constant threat of burnout and chronic fatigue is paramount. Especially in my own journey as a personal trainer and health coach, the missing piece has been BALANCE & REGULATION.

Today's guest is Brandon Quinn. He is a decades long Tai Chi and Qigong practitioner from the Chinese lineages pre-Chinese cultural revolution. Brandon has based a lot of his Tai Chi techniques off of his life experience in an attempt to regulate , process, and transmute grief, anger, and trauma. Brandon's teaching style and practice has been adapted from his mentors to provide pragmatic solutions to a rapidly changing world that is slowly recognizing and transitioning out of trauma and abuse cycles.

His daily practice and instruction focuses on nervous system regulation and bodily synchrony and harmony. He goes over his own transformation from a near death experience (not plant medicine) and his hope is to give back to his students in a way that empowers and provides a sense of personal integrity and a way to regulate the daily onslaught of our nervous system.



Brandon offers weekly in-person Tai Chi and Qigong instruction in Asheville, NC & Weaverville, NC but has done a pretty good job of staying off the chaos of social media.

His email is below or feel free to reach out to me and I would be happy to connect you. Connect with Brandon(no social media):



Email: [email protected]

_______________________________________________________

Connect with Alex:

▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3bsSJqU

▶️All media: https://bio.link/alexandercorey

▶️Telegram Group - https://t.me/AlexanderCorey

▶️Support Videos Like This:

Buy Me A Coffee: https://bit.ly/3NPMgVl

Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9

https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange

