Legal Tender Act: Gold and Silver are Money

The unconstitutional central bank uses fiat to power the largest government in history. The federal government will never shut down its own money printer. So it’s up to the states and the people to get the job done. An important first step is the “Legal Tender Act” - now law in 3 states, and counting.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 7, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.