French Free Masonry 2 (in FR)

This woman's testimony is scary. According to her, her parents were French free masons. As a child, she used to be abused by her father and his mason friends. They compelled her to kill children in masonic temples during demonic rituals. This took place in Chateauroux, which is a small town on the countryside in Central France.