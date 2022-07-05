Catholic Chroma Channel.Mar 14, 2022

CATHOLIC PROPHECY: RUSSIA WILL MARCH UPON ALL OF EUROPE | CATHOLIC END TIMES





If you want to know about the many prophecies regarding Russia, stay till the end. These prophecies came from Blessed Elena Aiello, one of the rare victim souls given by Our Lord Jesus Christ to mankind. Being a victim soul means that her prophecies had more value. The mystic and stigmatist Blessed Elena had the gift of prophecy and received many messages from Heaven about the world’s future.. We do not want to downplay the holy life of this nun, because her life was not just about speaking of prophecies.





She was the Foundress of the Minim Tertiaries of the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ. She was a contemplative soul and a martyr of suffering, was called to live both and it was through her charity that her true greatness was achieved.





Here are some of the episodes where Blessed Elena Aiello received prophetic messages.





Before we tell you these messages, a word of warning first and foremost because we should not entirely rely on prophecies since wrong interpretation may happen because they could be taken out of context..





Also, sometimes, prophecies are conditional, like what we saw when the prophet Jonah preached the imminent end of Niniveh, yet the entire population pleaded for mercy and forgiveness to God, and so no destruction happened because they have met God’s condition to save Niniveh.





We released this video because it is relevant to the war going on right now by Russia. Watch till the end because you will see that partially some prophecies are seen at the moment.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5r3H_X-KSeY





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