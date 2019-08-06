© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fat Burning Dance Workout | Beginners Cardio for Weight Loss, Hip Hop Fun at Home Exercise Routine
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
669 views • August 06, 2019
Get your cardio exercise routine on with Joy, Sanela and Myra!! The hip hop dance workout video is great for weight loss, to burn belly fat and help sculpt your abs. This total body aerobic routine will also tone your legs and glutes, so get ready to have some fun!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.