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Some Speculation On Starforts
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110 views • May 28, 2022
Some Speculation On Starforts
[Shane, Bella and Cracker Speculate Widly about the True Purpose of Starforts]
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https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
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Show notes:
Starforts
Where are the found
what were they for
what did they do
how did they do it
how old are they
what pattersn do they come in and does it vary
The Aether
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/The-AETHER--Marcia-Ramalho--:4
@5:13 = Starforts
@6:59 Starwhite cities
10:37 resonators
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=starfort&;t=brave&iax=images&ia=images
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/magnet-copper-coil_mdMmgCDLM6B8mhU.html
Star Forts or Ancient Power Stations
https://secretenergy.com/star-forts-or-ancient-power-stations/
http://starforts.com/index.html
http://starforts.com/france.html
AETHER : PREVIOUS CIVILISATION. TARTARIA WHITE STAR CITIES. THE GREY MEN & PARASITES. (PT. 2)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jyrgMV1jjyOZ/
FABRICATED LAND AND NATIONS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJijC4bHbamp/
DISTORTION OF HISTORY. STAR FORT MYSTERY. VISION OF SOUND ( VIN B ). PART 1.2.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2cSCX8TXrQsV/
STARFORT MAPS INSIDE FREEMASON LIBRARY WITH TEMPLAR COAT OF ARMS & EL NAZI DE SIURANA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v1ClRJ4hMzph/
[Shane, Bella and Cracker Speculate Widly about the True Purpose of Starforts]
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Telegram.
https://t.me/belladanka
Show notes:
Starforts
Where are the found
what were they for
what did they do
how did they do it
how old are they
what pattersn do they come in and does it vary
The Aether
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/The-AETHER--Marcia-Ramalho--:4
@5:13 = Starforts
@6:59 Starwhite cities
10:37 resonators
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=starfort&;t=brave&iax=images&ia=images
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/magnet-copper-coil_mdMmgCDLM6B8mhU.html
Star Forts or Ancient Power Stations
https://secretenergy.com/star-forts-or-ancient-power-stations/
http://starforts.com/index.html
http://starforts.com/france.html
AETHER : PREVIOUS CIVILISATION. TARTARIA WHITE STAR CITIES. THE GREY MEN & PARASITES. (PT. 2)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jyrgMV1jjyOZ/
FABRICATED LAND AND NATIONS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJijC4bHbamp/
DISTORTION OF HISTORY. STAR FORT MYSTERY. VISION OF SOUND ( VIN B ). PART 1.2.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2cSCX8TXrQsV/
STARFORT MAPS INSIDE FREEMASON LIBRARY WITH TEMPLAR COAT OF ARMS & EL NAZI DE SIURANA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v1ClRJ4hMzph/
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