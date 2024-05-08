Hate Crime Hoax: "Stabbed with a Palestinian Flag for Being a Jew"

FULL STORY:

https://www.racket.news/p/orf-vs-the-memory-hole-stabbed-in

Orf vs. The Memory Hole: "Stabbed in the Eye"

Kids will be kids, and so will reporters. Meanwhile, conservatives discover "harm" culture.

Mirrored - Matt Orfalea





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/