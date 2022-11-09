UK to Strike a Major Gas Deal with the U.S.

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https://gnews.org/articles/515551
Summary：11/08/2022 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly poised to announce a major gas deal with the United States following the 27th Climate Summit, to import billions of cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from the United States. This move could be deemed a step by the United Kingdom towards independence from Russian-linked oil and gas imports.