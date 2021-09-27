NAVY SURGEON REVEALS THE DAMAGE BEING CAUSED BY THE VACCINE IN THE MILITARY 72777

"...the vaccination has killed more of our young military people than covid did..."



Now if you have been paying attention to the content of this channel, then #1, you know that there is no such thing as a "contagious virus", we have only been FOOLED into believing such a fairy-tale, in fact people conducting REAL science have proven this. #2, you know that the term "covid" or "covid-19" is NOT the "cause" of any sickness, it's not a "thing" but is only the defined SYMPTOMS of a sickness. So saying that "covid-19" has caused deaths, is stupid, the SYMPTOMS do not cause death, nor do they cause sickness, but merely describe the expressed physical characteristics.



Voluntarily injecting ANY so-called "vaccine" is equivalent to playing Russian-Roulette with 4 out of 6 bullets in the chamber - the chances of you hearing {click} when you pull that trigger is very slim - you may never hear anything ever again...

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