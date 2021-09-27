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NAVY SURGEON REVEALS THE DAMAGE BEING CAUSED BY THE VACCINE IN THE MILITARY 72777
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270 views • September 27, 2021
"...the vaccination has killed more of our young military people than covid did..."
Now if you have been paying attention to the content of this channel, then #1, you know that there is no such thing as a "contagious virus", we have only been FOOLED into believing such a fairy-tale, in fact people conducting REAL science have proven this. #2, you know that the term "covid" or "covid-19" is NOT the "cause" of any sickness, it's not a "thing" but is only the defined SYMPTOMS of a sickness. So saying that "covid-19" has caused deaths, is stupid, the SYMPTOMS do not cause death, nor do they cause sickness, but merely describe the expressed physical characteristics.
Voluntarily injecting ANY so-called "vaccine" is equivalent to playing Russian-Roulette with 4 out of 6 bullets in the chamber - the chances of you hearing {click} when you pull that trigger is very slim - you may never hear anything ever again...
72777
Now if you have been paying attention to the content of this channel, then #1, you know that there is no such thing as a "contagious virus", we have only been FOOLED into believing such a fairy-tale, in fact people conducting REAL science have proven this. #2, you know that the term "covid" or "covid-19" is NOT the "cause" of any sickness, it's not a "thing" but is only the defined SYMPTOMS of a sickness. So saying that "covid-19" has caused deaths, is stupid, the SYMPTOMS do not cause death, nor do they cause sickness, but merely describe the expressed physical characteristics.
Voluntarily injecting ANY so-called "vaccine" is equivalent to playing Russian-Roulette with 4 out of 6 bullets in the chamber - the chances of you hearing {click} when you pull that trigger is very slim - you may never hear anything ever again...
72777
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