Mohammad Jaradat's Freedom

On January 25, 2025, as part of a significant prisoner exchange, 200 Palestinian prisoners were liberated from Israeli detention, including those sentenced to life. Among them was Mohammad Jaradat, who had endured over two decades of unjust imprisonment, serving a life sentence since 2002.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 25/01/2025
